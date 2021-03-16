Early voting begins Wednesday

Early voting for the April 6 consolidated election throughout Kankakee County will begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said Monday.

The polls in the Kankakee County Clerk's office, 189 E. Court St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The final day of early voting will be April 5.

The clerk's office will also host early voting on two Saturdays, March 27 and April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at the downtown office.