KANKAKEE — Infected staff and residents of Shapiro Developmental Center account for 40 percent of Kankakee County’s total confirmed cases of coronavirus.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, 21 staff members and 56 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department Human Services which operates the facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The center’s 1,195-person staff cares for 478 residents.
The Kankakee County Health Department reported Friday afternoon the county has a total of 195 confirmed cases, 10 deaths and 25 recoveries. Of 195 cases, 119 are associated with long-term care facilities.
With Shapiro accounting for nearly 65 percent of those 119 cases, the location of the other cases has not been released. The health department’s administrator John Bevis said he could not say how many long-term care facilities in the county had confirmed cases.
“Shapiro Developmental Center has been treating and isolating individuals who are symptomatic as if they are COVID-19 positive,” read an email from IDHS communication director Meghan Powers. She added that the state’s mental health and developmental centers are approaching the COVID-19 emergency “with the urgency and seriousness it demands.”
“This past weekend, IDHS received test swabs and have been able to significantly increase our capacity to test residents who are symptomatic and residents who were in close contact with a positive resident,” she said. “We received the first set of test results this week.”
After reports surfaced when the first cases were discovered at the center, some employees said Shapiro officials had not informed them of what was happening. At the time, management of the facility said employees and families were notified. The facility now is sending a daily correspondence to employees with updates of the situation at the center. In Friday’s report, marked as from center director Lynne Gund, 35 residents are currently being supported in isolation from others because of potential coronavirus symptoms though they had not yet been tested.
During Thursday’s daily press briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker and Director of Illinois Department of Public Health Dr. Ngozi O. Ezike address a question in regard to treating COVID-19 in residential centers throughout the state.
“It is a difficult one for us to manage,” Pritzker said. “However, in each one of those, we’ve provided PPE to the staff and residents who need it. We have a specific set of protocols around it. First of all, right up front, we closed visitations at these facilities. Most of them, in fact, because we didn’t want any outside people coming in bringing COVID-19 in with them.”
Ezike said state facilities were proactive at the end of February or beginning of March, saying that centers were quick to determine if they needed to isolate and segregate.
“A lot of steps were taken even before they had a single case,” Ezike said.
