The last time we experienced such dire weather warnings was the end of January.
At that time, the temperatures plunged to the minus 50 degrees level. This time, they will soar into the 100-plus degree range. Despite the vast differences, they produced the same message: Take extreme caution and remain indoors as much as you can.
Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s beginning today and remain through the weekend, with maximum heat indices topping out at 114 degrees in Kankakee County and triggering an excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service.
“An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely,” the NWS warning states.
But unlike the days when chilly winter weather exists, numerous summer festivals and gatherings are set for the coming days.
For those venturing outside, The NWS urges people to take extra precautions, know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water and check up on relatives, neighbors and pets.
