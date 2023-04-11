Blood donations - copy (copy) (copy)

Individuals donate blood during a blood drive. 

 Daily Journal/File

In the coming weeks, there will be a several local blood drives happening in Bourbonnais, Crescent City, Donovan and Kankakee.

April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma during the year.

“This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS® are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives,” according to a news release from the Red Cross.

