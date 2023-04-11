...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY
MORNING THROUGH 7 PM WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry,
Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage,
Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee,
Livingston, Iroquois and Ford.
* Timing...Wednesday afternoon.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.
* Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds
will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of
wildfires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
In the coming weeks, there will be a several local blood drives happening in Bourbonnais, Crescent City, Donovan and Kankakee.
April is National Volunteer Month, and the American Red Cross is celebrating the millions of people who volunteer to give blood, platelets and plasma during the year.
“This month, the Red Cross and PEANUTS® are joining forces as a reminder that it’s cool to be kind and help save lives,” according to a news release from the Red Cross.
Book a time to give by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
As a thank you, all who come to give April 1-23 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and PEANUTS T-shirt featuring Snoopy as the coolest beagle in town, Joe Cool, while supplies last. Those who come to give April 1-30 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Sonoma County, Calif. This getaway includes flights, hotel, a $1,000 gift card and special tours of the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Snoopy’s Home Ice, courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide.
