Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt to April 1.
Bourbonnais Grove Easter Egg Hunt
At 9:30 a.m. April 1 at Riverside Senior Life Communities, 85 E. Burns Road, Bourbonnais, there will be two separate age groups for the egg hunt. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. will be photos with the Easter Bunny and at 10 a.m. will be the egg hunt, followed by crafts, games and cookies. Participants will have the chance to find the golden egg.
Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
At 10 a.m. April 1, head over to Northfield Square mall for fun and games before the 11 a.m. hunt begins in the mall’s food court. The event is a collaboration between the mall, Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, Bourbonnais Township Park District and River Valley Special Recreation Association.
Manteno’s Annual Easter Egg Dash
The village of Manteno will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Dash for residents on April 1 at Heritage Park, 500 W. Cook St., Manteno. From 10-10:50 a.m., pictures with the bunny, food, beverages and more will be available. The egg hunt will begin promptly at 11 a.m. with separate zones of ages pre-k and kindergarten, first and second grades, and third and fourth grades.
This is a free community event and participants are encouraged to bring bags or baskets for Easter eggs. For questions, call 815-929-4844 or email jknox@villageofmanteno.com.
Easter Egg Hunt at First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church of Momence will host an Easter Egg Hunt on April 1. Children in fifth grade and under are invited to join in the fun at 10 a.m. at the church located at 111 W. Fourth Street. All participants must be accompanied by an adult.
Bring a basket or bag for their collected eggs. Participants are asked to gather inside the church at 10 a.m. to receive instructions for the hunt. Enter the church building through the main entrance on Fourth Street. The event will be held rain or shine.
Braidwood’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt
At 1 p.m. April 1, the Braidwood Park District will host the Annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt at Old Smokey City Park, 227 W. Third St., Braidwood. Registration begins at noon under the baseball field pavilion. The first 300 children to register will receive a free Easter basket from the Braidwood Knights of Columbus and the Braidwood Lions Club.
At 1 p.m. will be the hunt for ages 1-3 on the tee ball field. Parents/guardians may accompany their children on the field. At 1:15 p.m. will be ages 4-6 on the north boys’ baseball field. At 1:30 p.m. will be ages 7-9 on the south girls’ softball field.
Custer Fire PD Easter Egg Hunt
At 2 p.m. April 1, Custer Fire Protection District will host an Easter egg hunt and basket raffle at 21750 Highway 113, Custer Park.
Easter Egg Hunt and Petting Zoo
At 2 p.m. April 2, Sollitt Tap will host an Easter egg hunt and petting zoo at 11830 N. Sollitt Road, Beecher. At 2:30 p.m. will be the hunt for ages toddler to 5. At 3 p.m. will be ages 6 and up. From 2-5 p.m. will be the petting zoo, as well as live music from Mike Satarino.
Courtyard Estates of Herscher Easter Egg Hunt
From 4:30-6 p.m. April 6, Courtyard Estates of Herscher is hosting a family-friendly Easter egg hunt at 100 Harvest View Lane in Herscher. All ages are welcome, but all children must be accompanied by an adult.
State’s Attorney’s Easter Egg Hunt
At 10 a.m. April 8, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host an Easter Egg Hunt with over 5,000 eggs on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse, 450 E. Court St., Kankakee. Kids under 7 must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the hunt.
There is free entry and there will be golden eggs with big prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on site, as well as food vendors and the LoveALatte coffee truck. Participants are asked to bring a bag for eggs. Bags will be available for those who cannot supply their own.
There are 100 prizes valued at $50 or more each with over $5,000 total in prizes. There will be one egg worth $500 in cash. There will be a prize table located on the steps of the courthouse where winners can claim their prizes.
For more information, contact Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt at 815-295-9910.
Crete F-Men Easter Egg Hunt
Registration starts at 10 a.m. April 8 for the noon Easter egg hunt at 1962 W. Exchange St., Crete. This is the 30th annual event and it is free to attend. Monetary donations and non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Crete Food Pantry. Registration is requested at tinyurl.com/yc4yyjra.
Chebanse American Legion Easter Egg Hunt
At 1 p.m. April 16, Chebanse American Legion Park will host its 11th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at 301 E. Fourth St., Chebanse. Children ages 10 and under are welcome.
To submit an Easter egg hunt for the Journal’s Community Calendar, email life@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.