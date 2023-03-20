Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt to April 1.

Bourbonnais Grove Easter Egg Hunt

At 9:30 a.m. April 1 at Riverside Senior Life Communities, 85 E. Burns Road, Bourbonnais, there will be two separate age groups for the egg hunt. Beginning at 9:30 a.m. will be photos with the Easter Bunny and at 10 a.m. will be the egg hunt, followed by crafts, games and cookies. Participants will have the chance to find the golden egg.

