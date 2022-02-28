Today concludes the 52nd annual Black History Month since its official designation in 1970. Over the weekend, several events took place locally to observe and celebrate the month.
New Vision MB Church: A number of residents were honored during a ceremony Sunday at New Vision MB Church in Kankakee.
With the help of Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Pastor Tom Ivy and wife Deborah presented awards to the following individuals and businesses: Alex Altidor, Carl Brown, Billie Burrell, Emma Burrell, Tammy Butler, Troy Clark, the Rev. and Mrs. Copeland, Judge Imani Drew, Jess Gathing, Alfred JJ Hollis, Steven Hunter, Keyoma Jamerson, Reggie Jones, Gloria Kennedy, Olean Lane, Cherry M. Marshall, Anthony Mason Sr., Theodis Pace, Dr. Pat Polk, James Taylor, Andrae Terrell, Dr. Genevra Walters, Ghassan Mohammad of East Court Grocery, and the owners of K3 Fashions.
Saturday saw two events in Kankakee and one in Aroma Park celebrating Black History Month.
Black Expo: The C.A.R.E.S. organization held its inaugural Black Expo in Sun River Terrace. The event included open mic for poetry and signing, as well as Black History exhibits.
Showcase: Kankakee School District 111 hosted a Black History Showcase in the Kankakee High School auditorium with the theme “Know the Past, Shape the Future.”
Symphony: At Morning Star Baptist Church, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra celebrated the music of Florence B. Price, the first African-American woman “to be recognized for her wonderful music,” according to the KVSO.
The musicians performed Price’s “Symphony 3,” and there also were performances from the KVSO and Morning Star choirs under the direction of Neal Woodruff and Michael Maloney, respectively. The choirs performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by Kirk Franklin, as well as “Four Spirituals,” an arrangement of slave songs by Adolphus Hailstork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.