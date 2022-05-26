It is said dogs are man’s best friend.
When it comes to veterans, a dog is not only a best friend, but a lifesaver.
Tucked away in a rural corner of Manteno is the American Veterans Service Dog Academy. It’s a program, always free to veterans, that trains dogs to serve veterans. The dogs not only provide emotional support, they serve veterans with medical needs. The program’s motto: “Saving Veterans One Dog at a Time.”
Formerly known as “1 Pet 1 Vet,” the program has been going for six years. For 18 months, the dog training had been taking place online because of COVID-19. Now, training is back live. And on a Saturday afternoon, 11 vets and their dogs were gathered in a big circle, listening as training director Peggy Moran imparts advice.
“What we are doing is building a team,” she says. In a sense, the dogs are not being trained to obey as they are learning to cooperate. The vets are paying attention. The dogs are quietly alongside.
Most are pretty large animals. Eric Carlson, program director, says a veteran can bring their own dog to train. If the veteran does not have a pooch, one will be supplied.
The dogs supplied by the Service Dog Academy are chocolate labs or golden retrievers, specially bred for good temperament. The success rate is higher with those animals, reaching 95%. A dog brought in by a vet is more likely to succeed 75% of the time.
The dogs not only work in the Saturday group session, there is also a weekly individual session with each dog and owner.
“Not all dogs are cut out to do this,” Carlson says.
The medically-necessary animals are trained to be close observers of their owner. By watching and learning the trigger, like restless legs, the dog knows when a vet is having a flashback nightmare. The dog then wakes the owner up.
The same pooch could pick up the trigger for anxiety in a vet, which could be the person picking at their skin. The dog can then put his or her paws on the vet’s shoulders, telling them it is time to calm down.
Carlson is a former Army Ranger who has his own companion dog, Jolene. Jolene was a street stray, set to be euthanized when Carlson adopted her. She’s a mix of American staffordshire terrier, rottweiler and springer spaniel and “does not have a mean bone in her body.”
Carlson says there have been at least three instances of veterans who are alive today because their dog helped them battle stress. For HIPPA reasons they do not want to imply that any veteran has a disability or medical condition, but there is little doubt that dogs can lift one’s spirits.
“It’s like being in a rut,” Carlson says, “focusing on the negative. The dog can help get you out of it.”
Changes are coming to the program, Moran explains. Beginning in the fall it will become a class at Kankakee Community College. The class will be free to any honorably discharged veteran in Illinois. Unlike some other states, veterans’ benefits never run out of time in Illinois.
When the program shifts to KCC, Moran says, it will be opened even wider, training dogs to work with first responders and with civilians who have PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder).
Providing the service for free to veterans does not mean the program is without cost. Carlson says it takes $150,000 to $175,000 a year to keep the program going. That cost will only grow as more dogs are added. Donations are always welcome at their website, AVSDA.com. An $80 a person fundraiser is being planned for July 7, 6-9 p.m.at Top Golf Schaumburg. The event is being called Tee Up for Pups and Patriots.
Moran has advice for people who see the vets with their dogs. Well-meaning people, she says, want to pet the dog or begin a conversation about the dog. Don’t do that, unless the vet brings up the subject. The dog is a medical necessity. It’s like starting a conversation about someone’s oxygen tank, she says. Pay attention to the veteran first, no matter how cute the dog looks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.