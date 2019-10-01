Editor's note: This story has been updated due to incorrect information in an earlier press release from Illinois State Police.
GRANT PARK — One driver was airlifted from the scene of a crash involving two semi-tractor trailers on Illinois Route 1 at the Kankakee/Will County line Monday night.
Illinois State Police District 21 investigated the crash on Route 1 at 12000N Road. The crash occurred at 11 p.m., according to a release.
According to a preliminary investigation by troopers, a 2013 Freightliner operated by a 32-year-old man from Streamwood was stopped in the northbound lane on Route 1 waiting to make a left-hand turn onto 12000N Road.
A 2006 Kenworth operated by a 60-year-old man from Vincennes, Ind., was traveling northbound on Route 1 and failed to stop, striking the Freightliner and causing it to flip onto its right side and block Route 1 in both directions.
The driver of the Kenworth was airlifted from the scene to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn with severe injuries. He was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The driver of the Freightliner was taken to Amita Health St. Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.
Route 1 was closed for approximately eight hours.
