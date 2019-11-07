WILMINGTON — One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a serious crash involving three semi-tractor trailers and two cars on Interstate 55 in Will County on Thursday.
According to Illinois State Police District 5, the driver of one of the cars, a 34-year-old man from St. Peters, Mo., was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
The driver of the other car was seriously injured and airlifted from the scene to a hospital.
The driver of one of the three semis, Shabbir Patel, 46, of Brampton, Ontario, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Patel was charged with following too closely and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. on I-55 northbound at the Lorenzo Road exit.
According to preliminary investigations, the two cars and two semis were stopped in a construction zone. Patel failed to yield causing the chain-reaction crash, which remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!