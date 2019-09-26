Area seniors received a wealth of healthy living advice, and also enjoyed good old-fashioned fun at the annual Daily Journal Senior Fair Wednesday.
The senior fair, a well-anticipated annual event, took place at the Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. The event, always free, is one of the big ways the newspaper thanks its senior subscribers.
The day began with an overcast drizzle of rain, but the skies cleared and crowds streamed in, claiming all the goody bags prepared by the Daily Journal.
“This is the icing on my cake,” said 86-year-old Muriel Baker. “I’m having a ball.”
There are many pleasant aspects to the fair, but one of them allows seniors to win a wide variety of prizes. Prizes were given out as bingo was played twice, first by Riverside Senior Life Marketing and a second time by the Daily Journal. At the end of the day, door prizes also were awarded.
Many of the vendor booths featured spin and win games. At the OAK Orthopedics booth, a spinner stopped on the portraits and biographies of doctors. You would win a prize if you knew their name.
Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital was the title sponsor. Health Alliance, Asbury of Kankakee and Catholic Charities were associate sponsors. Complimentary breakfast doughnuts were provided by Meijer and Dunkin’ Donuts. Meijer also provided refreshments throughout the day. Box lunches were provided by Firehouse Subs.
The senior fair also is always an opportunity to reconnect with friends.
That reinforced a point made by Cindy DeGroot, educational coordinator for Riverside Senior Life Communities. Staying active is important for seniors. It is one way to battle isolation. About one-third of the nation’s seniors who do not live in a senior center of some kind live alone.
Seniors who live alone are at an increased risk for depression. Battling isolation by taking a class, enrolling in a group exercise class, walking the dog or even volunteering can have positive results. Friendships are formed. The risk of depression shrinks. Blood pressure improves. Lucinda Hurt, of the Northeastern Illinois Agency on Aging, made some of the same points when discussing social isolation.
Free health presentations included presentations on dizziness and balance; social isolation; bone density and breast health; the warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease; and dementia.
The Kankakee Area YMCA, which is expanding its senior offerings, opened the day up with a morning stretch.
Tips on senior safety were offered by the Bourbonnais Township Fire Department and Home Helpers.
