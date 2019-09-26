KANKAKEE — State Sen. Toi Hutchinson, who has represented Kankakee County for a decade, is resigning to take a state job carrying out the state's new marijuana legalization law.
Hutchinson, a Democrat from south suburban Olympia Fields, has been appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the newly created position. She will coordinate the efforts of several state agencies.
"Toi Hutchinson has been an outstanding and highly effective advocate for her constituents and all the people of Illinois," the governor said in a statement. "She has thoroughly impressed me with her drive, insight and ability to get big things done. I couldn’t be more proud that she has agreed to join my administration and bring her leadership to our effort at keeping equity at the forefront of the state’s new adult-use cannabis industry."
For the last few years, south Kankakee has been the site of a growing facility for medical marijuana and a few Kankakee County towns are contemplating allowing recreational marijuana stores.
In her new job, Hutchinson will make a reported $220,000 a year. Now, she pulls in about $68,000 as a state senator and works as an attorney for the Chapman and Cutler law firm, which has offices around the country, including downtown Chicago.
Hutchinson, who represents the 40th Senate District, was one of the chief sponsors of the marijuana legalization law. She could not be reached for comment.
With Hutchinson's departure, Democratic Party leaders in her district will choose a replacement. In a bipartisan tradition, the appointment process is typically secretive and the party discourages others from challenging its selection in the next election.
The 40th District is solidly Democrat; in 2016, Hutchinson ran unopposed. Despite her dominance in the district, Hutchinson remained a prodigious fundraiser, raising tens of thousands of dollars from interest groups in the last few weeks alone.
Hutchinson's district is a blend of suburbs and downstate, with Kankakee County's population making up about half the district.
One of the most visible Democrats in Kankakee County is Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong, who has experience in the legislative branch. She was the deputy district director for U.S. Rep. Bill Foster and constituent services director for former Rep. Debbie Halvorson.
Another prominent Kankakee County Democrat is former Rep. Lisa Dugan, who served as the 79th House District representative for a decade before leaving in 2013. She lost to 79th District Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, in the 2018 election. The 79th, which makes up half of Hutchinson's district, is trending Republican, while the other half is heavily Democrat.
In a text message Thursday night, Dugan said she had received many phone calls and texts asking her to consider the Senate seat. She said while she will remain in many different roles locally and stay committed to the community, she will not be placing her name as a possible replacement.
"First, I would like to say that I am very proud of Senator Hutchinson," Dugan said. "She is not only my friend, I consider her as part of my family and the governor could not have chosen a better leader for this role."
Wells-Armstrong did not return a message for comment.
