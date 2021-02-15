The annual Conservation Achievement Scholarship is now accepting applications, and State Senator Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, encourages eligible Illinois high school seniors to apply.
“The price of attending college is a very serious concern for many students and families,” Joyce said. “This scholarship opportunity is a chance to help students lessen the burden of college debt. I hope every eligible high school senior applies.”
Four scholarships of $2,000 each will be awarded for the 2021-2022 school year. These scholarships are one-time awards that are not renewable. The scholarship funds may be used for tuition, college or university fees, textbooks, or room and board. Funds are mailed directly to the college or university of the successful applicant.
Applications are due March 1. Awardees will be selected based on their contributions to Illinois’ natural resources throughout their high school enrollment. Applicants must possess a 2.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale, or a 3.1 grade point average or better on a 5.0 scale. Students must also be enrolling in a two- or four-year college or university in the calendar year of their high school graduation.
The application form is available online at the Illinois Conservation Foundation’s website at ilconservation.org. Questions should be addressed to the Illinois Conservation Foundation at 217-785-2003 or dnr.icf@illinois.gov.
