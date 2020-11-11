Daily Journal staff report
Health care providers are invited to spend a morning of learning about caring for women with heart disease.
The seminar will be presented as a live webinar from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nov. 19.
“Heart disease affects one out of two women, yet most women think breast cancer is a greater health risk,” said the program presenter, Cheryl Herrmann. “This stimulating seminar will explore the impact of heart disease in women. It will prepare you to identify risk factors, clinical presentation and management of heart disease in women. In addition, you will learn to confidently care for women with takosubo cardiomyopathy and peripartium cardiomyopathy.”
Other topics will include recognizing specific symptoms and outlining a plan of care.
“This will be an educational seminar to help build cutting edge skills to care for women with heart disease,” said Debra Hoyer-Denson, KCC assistant dean of continuing education and career services.
The cost to attend is $55.
The seminar awards four continuing education contact hours for nurses, nursing home administrators, occupational therapists, physical therapists, dietitians, respiratory care technicians, counselors and social workers. To earn contact hours, use the name and address on file with your professional licensing agency when you register. After successfully completing the course, you’ll get a certificate of completion by email and can sign in to the KCC Continuing Education site to print your certificate anytime.
This course does not award college credit.
To register online, go to kcc.edu/comejoinus, sign up or login, then find and select the course. Click on the date and add it to your cart. Within the cart, checkout. To register by phone, or for more information, call 815-802-8207. Within 24 hours of the event, participants will receive an email with a link to the session. All participants require internet access and an email address.
