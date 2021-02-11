From 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County will be hosting its monthly virtual roundtable via Zoom. This month’s topic is the importance of celebrating Black History Month.
The Rev. Jasper Paul Taylor will teach on the founding of Black History Month and Dr. Cynthia Taylor, LPC, will present the importance of this celebration and its impact on mental health for the African-American community.
There will also be time to network in breakout rooms. Participants are encouraged to have their contact information ready to be shared during these networking opportunities.
Register for free via EventBrite (tinyurl.com/MHNfebroundtable) to receive a private Zoom link to the virtual event. Everyone who registers and attends will be entered into a drawing for free Connect Roasters Coffee. For more information, visit MHN Kankakee on Facebook.
