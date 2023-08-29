St. Anne assistant coach Johnny Short stands on the sideline with his grandson, Kairo Bender, 2, of Kankakee, on Saturday during the Cardinals' return to the gridiron for the first time since 1977 in the Illinois 8-Man Football League. Bender's father, Tywon Bender-Lillard, a basketball and track coach at Kankakee Junior High School as well as a coach for the Eastside Bulldogs youth football program, said his son is part of generations of sports in his family. His mother, Tamara Short, is also the junior varsity cheer coach at Kankakee High School. "He can’t stay away," he said of his son's love for sports.
Kankakee cheerleaders rally the crowd as two tiny fans, 2-year-old Kairo Bender, at left, and his best friend Donte Carr, watch from up close Friday night during the Kays' 33-26 home victory over Nazareth in the football season opener.
Fans cheer as St. Anne scores a touchdown in the second half Saturday afternoon during the Cardinals' 60-30 loss to Bushnell-Prairie City in the first football game played at the school since 1977. The Cardinals joined the Illinois 8-Man Football Association for the fall season.
