BOURBONNAIS — Dozens of families lined up Thursday to receive food from The Secret Pantry during a mobile pop-up food pantry at Court Street Ford in Bourbonnais.
Based out of Godley, The Secret Pantry operates mobile pantries at Court Street Ford on the first and third Thursdays of each month and Godley Park District on the second and fourth Thursdays.
Anyone can come for food, according to the pantry's founder, MaryLu Krueger. There are no residential or financial restrictions.
The non-profit also accepts donations of cash or checks made out to Secret Pantry at any Financial Plus Credit Union.
Find more information by searching or joining The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.
