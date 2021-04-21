BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry will host its next mobile pop-up event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main Street NW.
Secret Food Pantry’s founder and organizer MaryLu Krueger said anyone can come for food as there are no residential or financial restrictions.
Urban Farmer, of Manteno, is partnering with the pop-up pantry and donating their locally made pizzas.
The pantry instructs attendees not to arrive more than 30 minutes prior to the start time and to follow a designated route per the Bourbonnais Police Department, which will be assisting with traffic logistics.
Those wishing to receive food should take Illinois Route 102 (Main Street NW) and turn on Stratford Drive East. Follow event signage to William Latham Senior Drive where vehicles will be staged while awaiting entry for food pickup. Pantry organizers ask that attendees do not block any residential or commercial driveways while waiting.
The Secret Food Pantry, based out of Godley, accepts financial donations at Financial Plus Credit Union locations. Volunteers are always welcome. Interested parties may reach out to The Original Secret Pantry group on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.