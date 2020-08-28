WATSEKA — A second inmate found unresponsive this week at the Iroquois County Jail has died, according to the Illinois State Police.
Jason P. Fancher, 47, of Milford, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana on Thursday. An autopsy was scheduled for today.
According to the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3, Fancher was found unresponsive by Iroquois County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday at approximately 7:11 p.m. at the jail.
Fancher was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Carle.
State police were requested by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incidents.
In a release, state police said no further information is currently available.
According to online court records, Fancher was being held in jail with three open cases.
In one of those, Fancher was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Pam Williams, 54, of a Martinton, in December 2019. Her body was found in a ditch near Sheldon by a passer-by.
Williams was one of two people killed within 24 hours of each other between Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, 2019.
On Dec. 14, Brian Musk, 50, of Milford, was found dead in his apartment at Milford Auto and Truck Parts.
Investigators say they found deaths of Williams and Musk to be related to Matthew W. Borden, of Melvin.
Police said Borden stole a vehicle near Sheldon on Dec. 14. He fled west. He abandoned the vehicle and stole another one in Dexter, Iowa.
A day later, Borden shot himself following a crash as he was pursued near Greeley, Colo., on Dec. 15. Borden stole a vehicle near Sheldon on Dec. 14.
Borden, who grew up in Iroquois County, was acquainted with both Musk and Williams, police said.
Fancher was being held on $1 million bond. Police said the murder charge against Fancher is related to the death of Williams. No charges are being filed against Fancher in the death of Musk.
Two deaths in one week
A second inmate, Andre J. Maiden, 24, of Hoopeston, was found unresponsive by deputies at approximately 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in his jail cell. Maiden was later pronounced dead.
Maiden was being held on charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault using a deadly weapon. His next court date was Aug. 31, according to online records.
The charges accuse Maiden of fatally stabbing Isaiah D. Nelson, 22, Watseka, on Nov. 21, 2019, in Watseka.
The preliminary results of Maiden’s autopsy showed no signs of injury that explain a sudden death, Iroquois County Coroner Bill Cheatum said Friday. They are awaiting the results of toxicology reports.
Kankakee attorney Robert Regas, of Kankakee, said he went to the Watseka facility on Wednesday to get answers in the death of his client.
“There are a lot of questions I have,” Regas said Thursday.
Regas said he saw Maiden last week and that he appeared to be OK.
On Wednesday Regas was in court when he learned of his client’s death after Maiden’s father, Adrian Maiden, called his office shortly before noon.
Two phone calls by his staff to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department were unanswered, Regas said.
Then, at 3:30 p.m., Regas was out of court and said he called.
“I wasn’t getting any answers,” he said. “I asked if Andre Maiden was still in custody. The person told me ‘yes.’”
Regas left a message seeking a return call from Iroquois County Sheriff Derek Hagen.
When he said he got no reply, he traveled to Watseka. He was allowed in and was shown to Maiden’s cell.
A day before his death, Andre Maiden talked by phone with his brother Miles Maiden, Regas said.
In an interview with Champaign TV station WCIA, Miles Maiden said Andre told him he was sick and throwing up.
“His family is confused because they don’t have answers to how he died,” Miles Maiden told the station.
