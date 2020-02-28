Daily Journal staff report
KANKAKEE — As the March 17 primary election grows closer, the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP will host the second in a series of candidate forums next week.
The NAACP’s political action committee will present the 79th District State Representative Forum at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, followed immediately at 6:45 p.m. by the Kankakee County Auditor Forum. Both events will be held in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
Candidates seeking the 79th District nomination in the Democratic Party primary are Charlene Eads and Robert Ellington-Snipes. In the contested Republican race for auditor are Jake Lee and Brandon Meredith.
The winners of the March 17 primary will move on to the Nov. 3 general.
The Kankakee NAACP hosts candidate debates and forums to help voters learn more about the candidates on the ballot. The candidates will answer questions from a panel and the audience on issues facing voters in the district and the state.
