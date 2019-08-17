Bonfield’s Ardis Messer was a Sears lifer.
“I went to work there as soon as I got out of high school,” Messer said. “It was the only job I ever had. There are some of us, about five or so, that worked at the Schuyler Avenue store who are still around.”
Messer, 84, first went to work at the Sears in downtown Kankakee and stayed through the moves to Meadowview Shopping Center and to Northfield Square mall in Bradley.
Sears closed in April 2018 at Northfield Square, ending a run of 85 years in the Kankakee area. But that hasn’t stopped former local Sears retirees from getting together once per year for a reunion for the past 15 years.
The Sears retirees will be having their annual reunion on Tuesday at the Quality Inn & Suites on Illinois Route 50 in Bradley. The gathering starts with a meet-and-greet from 11 a.m. to noon, lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and an informal meeting after lunch.
“We’re all getting older, and I don’t know how many years we can continue to do this,” said Messer, who worked in various departments at the downtown, Meadowview and mall stores. She expects about 50 to 60 retirees to attend, including five from out of town and two former store managers.
The Sears retirees have been meeting on the third Tuesday of August every year since 2004.
“There are three or four of us that keep it going,” Messer said.
Sears opened in 1933 in downtown Kankakee. Back in the day, many homeowners easily had several items in their homes from Sears, whether it was an oven, washer and dryer, tools, or toys and clothes. Some probably still have an appliance or two.
“We had a big family when we were in Meadowview,” Messer said. “It was so nice. And when we moved to the mall, things changed.”
There was a movement at Sears to use mainly part-time associates instead of full-time employees. Messer “retired” in 1993.
“It was a buyout,” she said. “I didn’t want to, but everybody said, ‘You’d better because they are going to change.’”
Messer’s husband, Allen, is a retired railroader. Despite not having worked at Sears in more than 25 years, Messer still enjoys getting together with her former colleagues.
“I’m real active,” she said. “When we meet, they tell me, ‘You never change.’ That makes me feel good.”
