KANKAKEE — After more than 5 hours, a search for two people believed to have fallen into the Kankakee River was called off around 7:30 p.m. today, according to Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt. He said the search will resume in the morning.
The search began just after 2 p.m. when several witnesses said they observed two people fishing on a small boat fall into the river. Schuldt said it's believed that the boat capsized just west of the dam near the Washington Avenue bridge. The boat was recovered around 5 p.m.
After two hours of searching by watercraft, a dive team arrived on scene just before 4 p.m. By the time the search came to an end, boats from six fire departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, and three dive teams had joined the rescue effort.
A command post was established along the river, and emergency responders scoured the area of Station Street Bridge heading north and west toward Fisherman's Park and Bird Park.
