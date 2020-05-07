KANKAKEE — Emergency personnel from multiple agencies are searching the Kankakee River for two subjects believed to have fallen into the river when their boat overturned this afternoon.
After two hours of searching, a dive team arrived on scene just before 4 p.m. According to scanner traffic, several witnesses observed the two fishermen fall into the river west of the dam by the Washington Avenue bridge. The boat has been recovered.
A command post has been established along the river. Three rescue boats have been launched and two drones are being used to search the river from the air.
Just before 3 p.m., searchers were in the area of Station Street Bridge heading north and west toward Fisherman's Park and Bird Park. A short time later a helicopter had also joined the search effort.
