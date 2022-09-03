KANKAKEE — While the timeline has been adjusted from a late spring hiring of an executive director to an early fall hiring, the process of selecting the person to lead the fundraising effort for the Currents of Kankakee is coming into focus.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis said this week that several candidates have come forward for the $100,000 position and if all goes as anticipated, a hire could be made within the next 30 or so days.

Regarding the longer-than-planned executive director search, Curtis doesn’t believe the delay has impacted the project.

Lee Provost, an award-winning reporter, has been writing local news stories for The Daily Journal since 1988. He is a lifelong resident of the region. Provost can be reached at lprovost@daily-journal.com.

