KANKAKEE — A fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters Friday afternoon at Area Material in Kankakee, according to local fire department officials.
Area Material is located in the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue in Kankakee.
The Kankakee Fire Department received the call at approximately 3 p.m.
Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said workers started the fire while cutting blocks of aluminum.
Firefighters had to move scrap piles to get to the fire, which damaged an air purification filter and cables to a weight scale, LaRoche said.
There were no injuries, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.