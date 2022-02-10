KANKAKEE — The next phase of the renovation of South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee — a six-block stretch from East Station Street to East Hawkins Street — is anticipated to start as early as April and be finished by mid- to late-summer.
And, the project will be completed at a cost far less than anticipated.
The phase is just the latest project of rehabbing and making one of the city’s main arteries more attractive and bike-riding friendly.
On Monday, the Kankakee City Council awarded the $813,405 contract to Kankakee Valley Construction Co. by a 10-0 vote.
The project came in at about $335,000 under what Piggush Engineering, the city’s engineering firm, anticipated when the project went out for bid.
In fact, all three bidders for the project were under the estimated cost. The other bids came in at $905,252 and $938,818.
When combining the $1.2 million grants for this South Schuyler work and a $1.8 million grant for work on the 200 and 300 blocks of North Schuyler expected later this year, that will equal $3 million of grants targeting downtown Kankakee infrastructure.
City engineer Neil Piggush could not quite put his finger on why the bids came in so far under the projection, but he is pleased because the extra money will allow the city to complete other upgrades in this area. Those upgrades are not yet finalized.
“Maybe it’s the time of year. Companies are hungry to get work,” Piggush said.
BIKE LANES
Piggush noted there will be bike lanes extending from the 300 block of North Schuyler going south to where riders can hook up to the bike path which travels east behind the Shapiro Developmental Center complex and then to Kankakee Community College.
The path will also allow bikers to travel westward at East Water Street, proceed to Jeffers Park and then to the bike path with eventually crosses the Kankakee River, east of the Riverside Medical Center property.
When completed, there will be 11 contiguous Schuyler Avenue blocks with a defined bike path — from the 300 block of North Schuyler south to East Hawkins Street.
“This will provide a real important linkage to the city’s bike path. This connects downtown to the college and connects to the hospital areas,” he said.
He noted the bike paths are a critical component to the city gaining this sum of money. He noted the state is pushing these types of projects.
BRIDGE LANES CHANGING
Regarding the South Schuyler Avenue bridge over the Kankakee River, Piggush said the new design will allow for three northbound lanes and two southbound lanes.
The new design will eliminate lanes that allow motorists the option of turning or traveling straight.
The northbound lanes, which currently allow drivers to turn westbound on River Street or to continue traveling north along South Schuyler, will become a left-only turn lane.
The center northbound lane will only be for motorists traveling through the intersection. The right lane will be right-turn only.
For motorists traveling south at the intersection, the left lane will be left-turn-only lane. The right-hand side lane will be straight through the intersection and there will be right-turn-only lane, much like it is currently.
Piggush said the existing design causes confusion among motorists and has a high rate of accidents as a result. The east-west lanes will remain as they are.
Piggush further noted there is also another state grant heading to Kankakee this year, this one for $1.8 million that will target upgrades in the 200 and 300 blocks of North Schuyler Avenue.
Mayor Chris Curtis noted the project will include street grinding and overlay as well as new curbs and perhaps some new sidewalks. All the sidewalks must be compliant with regulations from the American Disabilities Act.
