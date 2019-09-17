HOPKINS PARK — Lorenzo R. Smith School in Pembroke Township is similar to most schools: It is struggling to recruit bus drivers.
In previous years, the school had four bus routes, but reduced that to three this year. But one position remains vacant, so the school is down to two bus drivers.
“We had to consolidate our routes to make sure all students are picked up,” Superintendent Marcus Alexander said in an interview Monday. “We aim to fill the third position, and we have a few leads for it. It’s a hard position to fill. It’s part-time work.”
School lets out at 3:15 p.m., and the last students are getting home by 4 p.m., Alexander said.
“This situation does extend the routes a bit,” he said.
Years ago, the school district outsourced the bus service, but the costs became exorbitant, Alexander said. Now, the school is again looking at the costs of hiring a company to handle busing, he said.
The Herscher School District in western Kankakee County has 39 bus routes. That’s because it is much more spread out than most school districts and is one of the largest geographically in Illinois, Superintendent Richard Decman said.
“We’ve always had a need for bus drivers, whether it be for regular routes or extracurricular activities,” Decman said.
Any changes in state funding for transportation has a big effect on the Herscher district, he said.
Last year, when the Kankakee School District changed bus companies, the new firm struggled to find drivers.
The contractor, Illinois Central, was aggressive in recruiting bus drivers. It placed flyers on cars downtown during the Merchant Street MusicFest. And it said bus driving may be a good fit for the schedules of college students and retirees.
Over the summer, a school district in suburban Indianapolis announced it was recruiting teachers to become bus drivers because of a shortage.
