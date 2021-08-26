KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 and Bishop McNamara Catholic School went on lockdown shortly after Thursday's shooting in downtown Kankakee. Both had reopened around noon.
Kankakee School Superintendent Genevra Walters said it was the first time she could recall that the entire school district went on lockdown.
Typically, lockdowns are called for individual schools based on the goings on in their immediate vicinity. But on Thursday morning, the schools nearest to the county courthouse were put on lockdown first at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, followed by the rest of the schools.
Walters said a district-wide hard lockdown was called because there was word that one or two offenders were at-large following the shootings near the courthouse.
“Kankakee is a small community,” she noted. “If there are people on foot or in a car, it’s not difficult to get from one side of town to the other.”
The district was given the all-clear by police and lifted the lockdown around noon. Walters said that during lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, including parents picking up their children, until the lockdown is lifted. The purpose, she said, is to keep students and staff safe.
“We are a small community and sometimes we can get a little relaxed, but we do need to always be aware that we are responsible for keeping students safe whether or not they are in the building.”
She said that at some point after the situation has calmed down, the city, school district and police department should come together to create a comprehensive safety plan.
“We already have concerns about violence in the community, then something happens that’s so severe that it makes national news, and our students are in a lockdown for at least an hour and a half,” she said. “I think that it will cause some fears among the students and the parents.”
