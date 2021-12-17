Some local school administrators have joined districts around the nation in announcing plans to increase security Friday in response to TikTok posts warning of shooting and bomb threats at schools around the country.
According to The Associated Press, officials have assured parents the viral posts were not considered credible.
The vague, anonymous posts circulating on the social media app warned that multiple schools would receive shooting and bomb threats.
In an online notice posted Thursday evening on the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School website, Superintendent Matt Vosberg wrote, "There are no schools named but rather the posts give a general warning to 'be safe' and to not go to school during finals."
"The threat is part of a national TikTok trend, it did not originate in our school district, and we do not believe the threat to be credible," he continued. "The point of this letter is to create awareness and to be proactive. Due to the nature of this topic, Bradley Police Department will be on-site [Friday] for increased security for the students and staff in the building."
He encouraged parents to talk to their children about how "any threat, even if it is shared as a 'joke' between friends, on social media, or at school, will be taken seriously and result in consequences both at school and with law enforcement."
In a letter posted to the St. Anne website, Superintendent Charles Stegall said that local law enforcement will be visible throughout the coming days in and around St. Anne.
TikTok took to another social media site to discuss what's happening. In a statement on Twitter, TikTok said it was working with law enforcement to investigate.
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness,” the post said, “which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”
Earlier this year, schools were on guard due to TikTok posts encouraging vandalism and inappropriate behavior.
It prompted a letter from BBCHS administrators to parents on Oct. 13 warning them of the trend. Bradley Central Middle School followed suit and shared the same letter with parents.
There had been at least a couple of minor incidents of bathroom vandalism at BBCHS, while Bradley Central had seen bathrooms vandalized once or twice per week, according to school officials.
Incidents at the middle school included students ripping out toilet seats and soap dispensers, stuffing rolls of toilet paper down the toilet, removing soap bags from soap dispensers, and vandalizing bathroom walls.
