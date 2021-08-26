Several local schools have been calling heat days due to excessive heat forecasted to last through the end of the week.
High temperatures reaching into the 90s combined with the state mask mandate and lack of air conditioning in parts of some schools has meant the only option is to give kids a break by sending them home early.
Though heat days are not uncommon while school is in session during the summer, this could be the last year they are necessary for some schools, as many have earmarked federal COVID-19 funding for HVAC improvements.
While at least 20 percent of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funding must directly go toward addressing learning loss, improving air quality is one of the acceptable uses for the rest of the funding.
Bradley Elementary District 61 called an early dismissal for all schools last Friday and has continued them through the end of this week.
Superintendent Scott Goselin said the district calls heat days almost on a yearly basis, but usually only one or two days are necessary.
“I think this is probably the longest stretch we’ve had that I can remember like this,” he said.
When temperatures reach the high 80s and mix with high humidity, heat days are a likely outcome, he said.
“If it’s like one or two days, we can withstand it, but when it gets to three, four, five or six days, the rooms just can’t get cooled down,” Goselin said.
District 61 recently sought bids to begin a multi-year project to expand air-conditioning in its schools, which will include the cafeterias at Bradley East and West as well as the gym at Central.
The goal is to have window units installed in the classrooms that are currently without air-conditioning by around the holidays, and next year will come HVAC system upgrades and additional air units, Goselin said
Without the ESSER funding, these upgrades would not be possible right now, he noted.
In April 2019, voters turned down a $10 million referendum to add air-conditioning to District 61’s three schools.
About six to eight classrooms presently do not have air-conditioning at West and Central; the other rooms are used as cooling locations while kids are in school.
“I’m hoping that we can put air units/window units in all of the classrooms, and this will be the last year [for heat days],” he said.
Early dismissal has also been called for Herscher High School, with students dismissed at 2 p.m. Wednesday as well as today and Friday due to consecutive high heat index values.
Superintendent Rich Decman said that almost every classroom in the pre-K through eighth-grade buildings is air-conditioned; however, Herscher High School is about 40 percent air-conditioned.
Decman said the majority (upwards of 60 percent) of the $1.3 million the district is set to receive in ESSER funding will be used for HVAC upgrades. The ESSER funds will be used to pay for the air-conditioning units, while district maintenance staff will install them to keep costs down, Decman said.
“Hopefully, this is the last year we are going to have to worry about heat days,” he said.
While the newer wing of the high school that was built in the early 2000s has central air-conditioning, there are still about 15 classrooms that are not air-conditioned.
“The second floor of the high school is the hottest, and our priority is going to be to get air in those rooms [for] next fall,” he said.
Decman noted that the district has already started ordering equipment. Due to pandemic-related shipping delays — and the fact that many schools are looking to do the same projects at the same time — some of it might not arrive for six to eight months.
The goal is to install the new air-conditioning units by around spring break, or at the latest by next summer, he said.
Kids are rotating classrooms and spending parts of the day in air-conditioning, but even 45 minutes in a 90-degree classroom with 20 to 25 other students is hard to bear, he noted.
“We have all kinds of fans and airflow going, but it gets hot,” Decman said. “So any relief that we can give to kids, we try ... We’re trying to give them some respite by dismissing early.”
Other local schools have made calls for heat days as well.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, which is also roughly 40 percent air-conditioned, has called heat days last Friday and into this week, with early dismissal time at 1:10 p.m. The school communicates heat-day plans to families via email and automated phone calls, according to its website.
Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools are dismissing early at 12:15 p.m. through this Friday. No lunch will be provided at school.
In Kankakee School District 111, K-6 and all students at Kankakee Junior High School, Avis Huff and Preschool are on Learning Anywhere, Anytime (work from home) Thursday.
The buildings are still open and staffed for those still wanting to attend in person, according to the district. Transportation and food service are still available during heat days.
Thursday will be a normal day for students attending Lincoln Cultural Center and Kankakee High School, as these schools have more air-conditioned spaces.
On Friday, due to cumulative excessive heat and mandated masks, the Learning Anywhere, Anytime Day/heat day will be in effect district-wide.
