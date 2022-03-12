KANKAKEE — Kankakee Junior High Principal George Harris is slated to become the principal of Avis Huff Student Support Services Center next school year, a move some teachers and staff are questioning.
Two KJHS teachers and a staff member asked George Harris be kept at his current position during Tuesday’s Kankakee School Board meeting at Mark Twain Primary School.
The board approved his appointment to principal of Avis Huff with no change in salary on the consent agenda, which passed by a 5-2 vote.
Board members Deb Johnston and Tracy Verrett cast the two “no” votes.
Also on the consent agenda was the hiring of Stephanie Harris as the new principal for KJHS with a $102,550 annual salary.
Stephanie Harris has a master’s degree in education with an endorsement in educational leadership, according to board documents. She is currently a principal in Decatur Public Schools.
Later in the meeting, the board passed a resolution authorizing a notice of remedy for George Harris.
The resolution passed by a 4-2 vote, with Johnston and Verrett again casting the “no” votes; board member Mary Archie had left the meeting before the vote was taken.
George Harris declined to comment on the situation.
The teachers speaking on his behalf said they felt that he was being punished for an incident that was beyond his control.
After the meeting, Superintendent Genevra Walters said the notice of remedy was not in regards to one incident.
“The notice of remedy is about the expectations that we have of him in terms of his performance in the building,” she said. “That has nothing to do with him going to Avis Huff; that is a separate thing.”
Walters said that George Harris would be helping to build the alternative program at Avis Huff, including expanding it to reach more grade levels. Currently, it serves mostly high school students.
“It is unfortunate that people think that that’s a dumping ground, because these are our students that are the neediest and need the most support,” she said. “Mr. Harris has experience in alternative school education, and I do think that he can build that program well.”
Harris was principal of King Middle School for nine years before serving as Kankakee High School principal from 2016-19 and then moving to his current position as principal of KJHS.
KJHS teacher Michelle Hamlyn said that almost 30 staff members at the school had signed a letter asking for their principal to be kept in place.
“With Mr. Harris at the helm, our entire school community feels valued, supported, challenged, and most importantly, safe,” she said. “We do not understand why one incident should counteract the countless good Mr. Harris has done, not only at KJHS, but in the district as a whole throughout his tenure.”
Hamlyn also said placing school leaders at Avis Huff seems to be part of a pattern whereby they are ultimately pushed out of the district.
“We’ve watched over the years as leader after leader have been moved to Avis Huff, only to be let go the next year or encouraged to find some other employment,” she said. “I can no longer sit silent as one of our district’s strongest and longest-standing principals is removed and no one bats an eye or speaks up.”
KJHS staff member Tywon Bender said George Harris created “a sense of unity and long-lasting friendship” at the junior high that was not present before.
“He has grasped the attention of the students, parents, community and staff over the course of his career here in District 111, starting as a principal at King Middle School and Kankakee High School and now Kankakee Junior High School,” Bender said. “He has brought peace and excitement back to a building that had dead hallways, and now when you walk through them, they flow with excitement from teachers and students as they pass each day.”
KJHS teacher Alex Graves asked the rationale of the decision to move George Harris be explained to the staff.
He noted that George Harris has a great rapport with parents, students and staff and described him as “a role model for aspiring leaders.”
“It is evident to anyone who follows these board meetings that the retention of administrative personnel in this district is low,” Graves said. “I could go through a decidedly long list of administrators that have left this district. Many of these persons echo their departure was due to pressure from unnamed individuals.
“These administrators often flourish in other areas, and all I see is the potential of greatness now appropriated to another district, while we here now go through another cycle of adjusting to new leadership. We are consistent in our inconsistency.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.