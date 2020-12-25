Educators could be among the next in line for a COVID-19 vaccination, but that doesn’t mean all school employees are on board for getting it.
Several local school district superintendents say they don’t plan on pushing the issue with employees.
A federal advisory panel has recommended that people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers should be next to receive shots.
However, it’s not clear how long it will take to vaccinate those groups. Some experts noted that not everyone who is recommended to get vaccinated may choose to get a shot, The Associated Press reported.
Local school employees could get their vaccines as soon as mid-January, depending on vaccine distribution and availability, according to the Kankakee County Health Department.
Kankakee Superintendent Genevra Walters said the results from a district survey about taking the vaccine came out about 50/50.
Out of 516 district staff members surveyed, 250 said they want to take the vaccine when it first becomes available and 266 said they do not.
Walters said the district would not require its employees get vaccinated for COVID-19 unless the state mandates it at some point.
She said she expected more people to say they wanted the vaccine, but the ratio is not a concern.
“I’m just glad that half of the staff are willing to get the vaccine considering some of the negative comments and negative perception from different parts of the community in terms of their support of vaccinations in general,” Walters said.
Herscher Superintendent Rich Decman said about 40 percent of district staff indicated in a survey that they want to get the vaccine when it is first offered.
Decman said he wasn’t sure what to expect from the survey, as opinions constantly change as new information becomes available.
He said there’s “absolutely no desire” right now to require school employees get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Right now, to each his own,” he said.
Though less than half the district’s staff members want the vaccine initially, according to the survey, Decman said the opportunity is “another step toward getting back to normal.”
“There’s still a long way to go, but I think it’s the first major step we’re taking, not only as a local community, but as a state and a country as well,” he said.
Bradley Elementary Superintendent Scott Goselin said that close to 100 district staff members out of 242 surveyed, or about 40 percent, indicated they want the vaccine when it’s first available.
“I’m included in that saying yes, so I’ll be getting the one vaccine as soon as I can once it happens,” he said.
Goselin said the district is not planning right now to require employees get vaccinated for COVID-19, but he is looking forward to being able to offer it to those that want it.
“It’s your own prerogative whether you want to get it or not, if you feel comfortable doing it or not, just like taking a flu shot,” he said.
Goselin added that he was hopeful for getting school back in the direction of normal; the number of district staff members in quarantine due to close contact — a major reason for going remote in many districts — has been steadily declining.
“We have a good percentage of staff that’s wanting [the vaccine], so hopefully we’ll be OK,” he said.
Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Superintendent Scott Wakeley said that about two-thirds of staff members indicated in the district’s survey that they want to get the vaccine once it is available.
He noted they still may change their minds by the time vaccinations are ready, and he hopes those with specific concerns such as allergies are consulting with their physicians.
“I think [the vaccine] is a great opportunity for us to come out of this current COVID mess that we’re living in,” he said.
Wakeley said the district will not be requiring employees to take the vaccine but would be doing its best to provide accurate information from the health department and other official agencies.
“It’s one of those personal decisions,” he said. “Yes they work for the school district, or any company, but when you start talking about health decisions, I don’t think it’s our place to make those kinds of mandates.”
Wakeley said that even with only some school staff taking the vaccine, he sees it as a kind of “gateway to returning to normalcy.”
Experts have been saying children are less vulnerable to the virus, he noted, so vaccinating the adults, the more vulnerable population within schools, gives them a level of protection.
