BOURBONNAIS — Breakfast and lunch menus at Bourbonnais elementary schools will look different next school year.

The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board on Tuesday approved a one-year food service contract with Quest Food Management Services, a Lombard-based company which aims to serve fresh food and food prepared from scratch.

District 53 currently contracts with Aramark for food service.

