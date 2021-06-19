Daily Journal staff report
Catholic Charities of Kankakee/Iroquois County is hosting a Back to School Fair for children from low-income households in the two counties.
Registration is now open for the fair that aims to prepare students from low-income households for a successful new school year by providing backpacks filled with school supplies.
This year’s event is from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Kankakee High School. The event will be a contact-free drive-thru to allow for social distancing. Pre-registration is required and space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register as soon as possible.
Visit conta.cc/3vGjj4h to register for the Back to School Fair. Email info@cc-doj.org for more information.
