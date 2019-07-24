BOURBONNAIS — A longtime educator from the Chicago suburbs is now the interim superintendent of the Bourbonnais Elementary School District.
On Tuesday, the school board voted unanimously for Margaret Longo, a former superintendent, to serve as the interim superintendent while the board looks for a permanent one. Late last month, Dan Hollowell, the superintendent since 2013, was suspended without pay for 30 days pending his resignation or firing.
Longo, who retired a few years ago, makes a $215,000 annual pension from the Teachers Retirement System, according to OpenTheBooks.com. Under pension rules, she can work no more than 120 days in a school year for an Illinois school district and not lose her pension benefits. Her Bourbonnais contract is $800 for each day she works.
From 2004 to 2013, Longo was superintendent of the Forest Ridge School District in Oak Forest, according to her LinkedIn page. She was interim superintendent of Elementary District 152 in Harvey from 2017 to 2018.
She received her educational doctorate from Northern Illinois University in 2005.
Longo attended the school board’s meeting along with the village board Monday night.
“I enjoyed hearing the vision of the city. It was in concert with the school district. It was good to hear everyone was focused on the right thing — the children,” Longo said.
Also Tuesday, the board also approved an employment contract for Jim Duggan, the district’s director of instruction, to serve as assistant superintendent and “supplemental interim” superintendent. Duggan has been filling the role of acting superintendent since Hollowell was suspended.
Duggan has not said whether he would apply for the permanent position.
Last month, the board suspended Hollowell after at least two employees alleged that he made inappropriate comments toward them.
Hollowell made $156,000 in 2018, according to OpenTheBooks.com. He has been with the district for more than a decade.
The Daily Journal has been unable to reach Hollowell for comment.
