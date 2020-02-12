Weather Alert

...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED LATER TODAY INTO THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM CST /3 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 2 PM CST /3 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON CST /1 PM EST/ THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTES. POCKETS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD FURTHER REDUCE VISIBILITIES LATE TONIGHT AND INTO THURSDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 18002617623. &&