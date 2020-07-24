KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 administration will present a finalized back-to-school plan and address specific issues regarding returning to school during Monday’s school board meeting.
The Kankakee School Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday in the Kankakee High School Auditorium. Community members are able to attend with masks and social distancing.
The district plans to provide three options for students to return to school in the fall: they can continue with remote learning, engage in a hybrid model in which they attend school for a few hours at a time some days and learn from home other days or return to in-person learning full-time.
At a July 13 school board meeting, Superintendent Genevra Walters presented a list of discussion items to be addressed when the finalized plan is presented Monday.
These include the district’s policy around wearing masks, its modified plan for Phase 4 of Restore Illinois, the three learning options, the arrangement of school buildings around 50-person gathering limitations and procedures for adults or students who test positive for COVID-19.
Another webinar/ meeting to discuss the plan with parents and community members will be scheduled after Monday’s board meeting, according to the presentation.
A recording of the previous webinar can be viewed on the district’s website, ksd111.org, under the Fall Semester 2020 Plan tab.
Also on the agenda for Monday is the approval of a revised 2020-21 school calendar.
