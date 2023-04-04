Governors State University (copy)

UNIVERSITY PARK — Governors State University nursing and education students are eligible for up to $2.5 million in grants and scholarships as part of the $10 million Will County Heroes Teaching and Nursing Grant Program.

Through the grant, both current and potential GSU nursing and teaching students are eligible to apply for up to $2,500 a semester or $5,000 per academic year beginning with students enrolled in fall 2023.

The grant will also provide a pathway for employment after graduation, connecting students with local partners who can support their continued education and ensure a working environment that will foster positive career development.

