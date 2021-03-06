By Daily Journal staff report
GILMAN — Graduating seniors planning to continue their education in the field of agriculture may apply for one of the scholarships to be awarded by the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau Foundation. Applications are available at the Farm Bureau office in Gilman and through high school counselors and FFA advisors.
To be eligible for consideration, an applicant must be a high school senior graduating in 2021, a member or a child of a member of the Ford-Iroquois Farm Bureau, plan to study in an agriculture-related field, and a resident of Illinois.
To apply, you must submit a completed application and official high school transcript.
Applications must be completed and returned by April 1 to the Farm Bureau office, 1381 S. Crescent St., Gilman.
For more information or to obtain an application, contact the office at 815-265-4712 or fifb@sbcglobal.net.
