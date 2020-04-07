The deadline for Illinois residents who are studying to become teachers to apply for the 2020 Golden Apple Scholars Program has been extended to Sunday.
The extension has been granted because coronavirus-related school closures may have created challenges for applicants in securing the needed documentation, including transcripts and referrals, a program representative said.
Illinois residents who are seniors in high school, freshmen or sophomores in college, or enrolled in community college are eligible to apply.
The program provides tuition assistance and mentoring for new teachers in Illinois schools-of-need. Benefits include up to $23,000 in financial aid, job placement assistance upon college graduation and mentoring in the first years of teaching.
The program accepted 263 new educators in 2019.
More information is available on the program’s website at goldenapple.org/scholars.
— Daily Journal Staff Report
