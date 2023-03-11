Paul Schimpf played a role in the conviction of Saddam Hussein.

Schimpf, an Illinois attorney who practices in Columbia, Ill., near St. Louis, was the American adviser to the prosecution of Hussein. The trial took place in 2005 and 2006. Hussein was convicted for crimes against humanity by a special Iraqi High Tribunal and then executed Dec. 30, 2006.

Schimpf, then serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, initially drew the assignment to serve on the prosecution advisory team because he was both a lawyer and an experienced infantry officer. He knew how to locate witnesses and get them transported in Iraq to the safe green zone where the trial would take place.

