WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Fair kicks off today with events and will run through Sunday. The fair takes place at 1390 E. 2000N Road, Watseka. For more information, go to iroquoiscofair.com.
TODAY
• 7 a.m. Beef Premier at Decker’s; Livestock Arrival
• 8 a.m. Swine weigh-in
• 8:30 a.m. Food Sale Drop off for Auction
• 9 a.m. Horse arrival; 4-H Food Judging by Club
• 10:00 am Beef weigh-in
• 11:00 am Sheep weigh-in
• Noon to 3 p.m. Goat weigh-in
• Noon Dairy Cattle weigh-in; All Livestock in place
• 1 p.m. FFA Horse, Dairy & Rabbit Shows
• 2 p.m. FFA Small Animals/Pets Show’ 4-H Food Sale – at 4-H Center
• 3 p.m. FFA weigh-ins concluded; FFA Ag Products Show
• 4 p.m. FFA Goat & Swine Shows
• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Junior & Open Ag Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s Division drop off
• 5 p.m. FFA Beef & Sheep Shows
• 6 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements ($2 rides)
• 7 p.m. Opening Ceremonies; Presentation of Clubs; Recognition of Graduating 4-H members; Little Miss & Queen Pageant
• 8 p.m. Sheep Premier Show
•••
WEDNESDAY
• 7 to 9 a.m. Junior & Open Ag Products, Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s
• Division Project Drop Off
• 8 a.m. 4-H Shows for Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat Show; Junior, Open & FFA Poultry Show
• 9 a.m. 4-H, Junior & Open Ag Products
• 9:30 a.m. Junior & Open Culinary, Fine Arts, Floriculture, & Children’s Division
• 10 a.m. Make Your Own Ice Cream – Kid’s Zone
• Noon Commercial Buildings Open
• 2 p.m. 4-H Cat Show
• 3 p.m. 4-H Dairy Cattle Show
• 3 to 5 p.m. Face Painting – Kid’s Zone
• 5 p.m. Junior Dairy Show
• 6 to 10 p.m. Swyear Amusements
• 7 p.m. Open Dairy Show; Talent Show
• 8 p.m. Notification of Species for Livestock Sale; Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
THURSDAY
• 8 a.m. Junior Shows in Beef, Sheep, Swine, Horse, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); 4-H & Junior Rabbit Show
• 9 a.m. General 4-H Projects & Cloverbud Judging by Club
10 a.m. Egg Parachute Drop – Kid’s Zone
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1:30 p.m. General 4-H Projects Judging by Club
• 2 p.m. 4-H Dog Obedience Show
• 2 to 4 p.m. Touch-a-Truck – Kid’s Zone
• 6 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements (2 for 1)
• 7:30 p.m. Demo Derby
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
FRIDAY
• 8 a.m. Draft Horse Show
• 10 a.m. Teamwork Course – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Draft Horse Hitch Show
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. 4-H & FFA Livestock Sale
• 1 to 5 p.m. Quilt Show – 4-H Center
• 3 p.m. Water Balloon Toss – Kid’s Zone
• 4 p.m. 4-H Style Show
• 5:30 p.m. Open Style Show (Following 4-H Show)
• 6 to close Swyear Amusements – Regular Price
• 7 p.m. Latting Rodeo
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 to 11 p.m.Teen Barn Dance – DJ Tim Williams
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
SATURDAY
• 7:30 a.m. Gaming Expo Horse Show
• 8 a.m. Open Shows for Beef, Sheep, Swine, Dairy Goat (Meat Goat one hour later); Adult and Youth Rabbit; Annual Tractor Drive
• 8:30 a.m. Open Gaming Horse Show
• 9 a.m. Rock Painting – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Illiana Remote Control Truck & Tractor Pull; Twister – Kid’s Zone
• 11:30 a.m. Tractor Drive Returns
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. Parade of Tractors at the Grandstand; Pedal Tractor Pull registration – Slow Boys
• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements
• 2 p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull – Slow Boys Tent; Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn
• 3 p.m. Costume Goat Show
• 4 p.m. Barn Tours – Start at Swine Barn
• 7 p.m. Christian Music Concert – Building 429, I Am They and Apollo Ltd
• 8 p.m. Commercial Buildings Close
• 9 p.m. Junior & Open Building Closes
•••
SUNDAY
• 8 a.m. Open Pleasure Horse Show
• 9:30 a.m. All Faith Church Service
• 10:30 a.m. Obstacle Course Relay – Kid’s Zone
• 11 a.m. Tractor Pull
• Noon Junior & Open Building Opens; Commercial Buildings Open
• 1 p.m. to close Swyear Amusements — Armbands
• 1 p.m. Costume Sheep Lead Contest
• 3 p.m. Bingo – Kid’s Zone
• 6 p.m. Tractor Pull; Livestock and General Projects released
For more information, contact the Fairgrounds Office at 815-683-2359.
