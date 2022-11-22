Teams of law enforcement officers ran toward the simulated sounds of gunfire coming from a speaker in the halls of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School on Monday during rapid deployment training organized by the Bourbonnais Police Department.

While the gunfire sounds and bullets were not real, the scenarios the officers were running could one day be a reality.

This is why rapid deployment training is an important exercise, stated Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps in a press release.

Photojournalist

Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.

