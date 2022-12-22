Most dog owners would do anything to be seen as a hero in their pup’s eyes.
Tasty treats, tennis balls, a nice, cozy spot on the couch — nothing but the best is offered to many a furry best friend.
Though the dogs might not realize it, Dawn Voss has been a literal hero to countless canines and their humans.
Voss, a full-time occupational therapist, has been helping to reunite lost dogs with their owners since she moved to Bourbonnais in 2010.
From scouring social media to distributing hundreds of flyers to carefully placing and monitoring cameras and humane traps — there is little Voss would not do to help bring about a happy reunion.
Voss sums up her motivation in a few words:
“It’s a passion.”
Even as she takes a phone call from the Daily Journal to discuss one of her recent success stories — reuniting a Kankakee woman with her dog Strawberry — she is setting up humane traps for a lost dog in Beecher.
“You’re gonna hear me taking muck boots off because I’m full of mud,” she said when answering the phone on a recent weekday afternoon.
GETTING STARTED
Voss said she has always been an animal lover, going back to helping train her family’s hunting dogs.
“I learned a lot about animal behavior and mentality, and that’s played a big part in learning about animal recovery,” she said.
Voss wanted to be a veterinarian. Unfortunately, she has a mild dog allergy and a severe cat allergy.
That takes volunteering in a shelter off the table, though she still managed to foster a couple of dogs.
Voss got started recovering lost dogs by connecting with others who were already doing it. She took mentorship from people experienced in lost pet recovery, and now she helps to mentor others.
Voss relies upon a handful of people in the area to aid in her efforts, though she said many who are involved live north of Kankakee County. She recruits the pet owners to help her as well.
Locally, Sue Longtin, of Bourbonnais, runs the Kankakee County Lost and Found Pets page on Facebook, where people post about lost pets or pet sightings and share information for pet recovery.
“I’m always open to people who want to volunteer, who want to learn,” Voss said. “There are a lot of dogs in the area to recover.”
She cautions, however, that lost dogs tend to come out late at night.
“It’s a lot,” she added. “People have to be able to pull all-nighters then go to work in the morning.”
The first case that got Voss involved was a small dog named Chloe.
Chloe had escaped in a busy area where multiple people pulled over to call and chase her. The commotion scared Chloe, causing her to run into the street where she was hit by a semi-truck.
Chloe’s owner made the tough decision to have her euthanized.
“Since then I’ve been dedicated to [the work] — I don’t wanna witness that again,” Voss said.
There was a time Voss would help 30 to 40 dogs in a year.
However, because of the expenses and exhaustion that comes with the work, she has scaled back in the past two years.
“Honestly, I don’t keep count,” she said regarding the total number of dogs she has helped.
Now, instead of taking on a greater quantity of dogs, Voss has shifted her focus to taking on more difficult cases, such as when a dog has been lost for a long time and there have been no sightings. Voss hesitates to say she is an “expert,” but admits she has had enough experience now that she can handle almost any lost-dog scenario.
So when Strawberry became lost, Voss did not hesitate.
STRAWBERRY
Strawberry was scared by a loud noise and jumped over a 6-foot fence when he escaped from his owner’s Kankakee yard. The dog was gone for about a month before eventually being brought back home.
Rachel Zilewicz, Strawberry’s owner, posted on social media about her lost dog, and Voss contacted her right away.
“Strawberry tugged at my heart,” Voss said.
Voss noted she is always fearful that bully breeds like Strawberry will end up in the wrong hands, such as those intending to use them for dog fighting.
Voss helped Zilewicz put up 200 flyers all over Kankakee County and drop more than 500 directly to people’s driveways.
“We literally made him famous,” Voss said.
They continued to follow every lead and put up cameras.
“[Voss] stuck with me for 33 days like glue and pretty much led me on the way of things to do to get our dog back,” Zilewicz said.
Someone found Strawberry near a ditch in Kankakee and kept him for about two and a half weeks before calling to have him returned.
Voss said she is glad Strawberry’s family had a happy ending.
“I’m just grateful he is home, and they did take pretty good care of him,” Voss said. “I’m grateful he was safe.”
Zilewicz said she learned a lot about dog behavior through the ordeal and was grateful that Voss was there to lessen the burden.
“For me the biggest thing was she just kept my hope going,” Zilewicz said. “She didn’t allow me to give up. Thirty-three days feels like a really long time.”
HELPFUL TIPS
The biggest advice Voss has for people who see a lost dog is to avoid running after the dog, calling to it or chasing it. This can cause it to run into danger, further from home or away from where rescuers have been trying to catch it.
“Oftentimes, the dog is scared to death,” she noted. “We call it survival mode.”
When a dog is in this state of mind, it will even run away from a loving owner.
Fight-or-flight mode can be triggered, where the dog sees everything as a threat and is solely focused on its survival. This doesn’t mean the owner did anything wrong.
“People have huge hearts and want to get the animal home,” Voss said. “But oftentimes it does more harm than good when you start following in the car, chasing or calling to them. Most dogs look at you and trot away or bolt in other direction.”
If you see a lost dog, contact local authorities, Voss said. Call a non-emergency police line, animal control or a local rescue person or organization.
It can also be helpful to take a photo of the dog and its location if you can safely do so without scaring the dog. You can check social media to see if the dog’s owner has been looking for it. Pages such as the Kankakee County Lost and Found Pets are helpful to start.
For dog owners, especially if your dog has escaped in the past, Voss suggests walking dogs on a leash when taking them outside.
Do not leave the dog unattended in the backyard, she said.
Secure your fence or gate as best as possible, not only to keep the dog inside, but also to keep dog thieves out, she said. Properly fit harnesses and martingale collars (designed to prevent the dog from slipping out) can also be helpful, she said.
REWARD
Voss said that while pet recovery can be financially draining, as she uses her own equipment and vehicle to find dogs, she never expects pet owners to pay.
“Their dog is lost; they are overwhelmed enough,” she said.
Eventually, the returned dog will decompress and feel comfortable at home again, she said.
“The adrenaline rush goes down. I get to sleep at night. The stress is over — until the next one,” Voss said. “Unfortunately, it’s never ending, the lost dogs.”
Voss will sometimes take videos of a dog reuniting with its owner as a reminder of her purpose.
“That’s the reward,” she said. “The dog is home safe.”
