An event takes place in 2016 at the RiverStone Conference Center. RiverStone, one of the banquet locations in Kankakee County, closed in 2017.

 Daily Journal/File

KANKAKEE — Operating a convention center was never on Mayor Chris Curtis’s to-do list.

But the first-term mayor may be heading down that path.

The Kankakee governmental body is set to take possession of the RiverStone Conference Center, the 400-seat banquet property, immediately northeast of the Interstate 57 308 interchange in south Kankakee, as the entity which recently purchased the property had no desire to keep it.

