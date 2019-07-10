This is notification that recent changes in our production schedule, the delivery for your Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal has been moved to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Our goal is to continue to serve you with local community news and advertisements that you cannot find anywhere else.
Thank you for your readership and understanding while we make changes to move forward.
Thank you,
The Daily Journal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!