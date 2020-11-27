Santa Claus is coming to town.
It’s just going to look a little different this year with COVID-19 playing the role of the Grinch.
Many annual holiday traditions have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic and related restrictions.
“This pandemic thing has ruined a lot, especially community and family traditions and memories, which is very sad,” said John Allhands, mayor of Watseka, which saw the cancellation of its annual parade and Christmas tree lighting events this year.
But, the spirit of Christmas will be alive and well because Santa will still come to town. Several municipalities, government agencies and retailers are offering safe options to connect with Santa this Christmas.
Visiting Santa at the mall
Kids young and old can still get a face-to-face meeting with Santa at Northfield Square Mall. The mall teamed up with Cherry Hill Programs to provide a safe and fun setting to visit with Kris Kringle.
Those visits start Dec. 3 and run through Dec. 24.
Guests book a reservation with Santa on WhereIsSanta.com, which is where you can also find Santa’s schedule.
Walk-up visits will be available as space allows throughout the day, but reservations are strongly encouraged.
During the visit, children will absolutely be able to have a magical visit with Santa to share smiles and their wish list while maintaining social distance and everyone will be wearing masks.
“This year guests will notice a number of changes throughout their in-person visit with Santa — all designed to support the health and well-being of guests, staff and Santa,” Cherry Hill said in a release.
“Most importantly, we will offer a contactless experience with Santa. Reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged and we anticipate guests will notice much shorter wait times as a result.”
Behind the scenes, Santa and staff will have daily health screenings and temperature checks, and there will be a focus on hygiene and cleanliness at the set.
Letters and Zoom visits
Kankakee Valley Park District is offering Letters from the North Pole and Santa Zoom calls. Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz said the Santa letters is an offshoot of Letters to the Easter Bunny in April.
“It turned out to be popular,” Heitz said.
The deadline to register for Santa letters is Dec. 7. Register online at kvpd.com or call 815-939-1311.
The free event begins at noon Dec. 14. Zoom calls with Santa will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 19. There is a $5 cost and the deadline to register is Dec. 14.
Santa will talk to each child for 5 minutes.
For more information, visit kvpd.com or call 815-939-1311
Heitz said the Holidaze skate at the Ice Centre is still scheduled for Dec. 19.
Pivoting to safe events
Bourbonnais Township Park District is hosting Frosty Trail Express from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
Come enjoy the Perry Farm Trails on a carriage ride while listening to a beloved Christmas story. Tickets are available and may be obtained by contacting the park district at 815-933-9905.
They are abiding by Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
“The staff worked really worked really hard to pivot based on the guidelines that was established concerning the pandemic,” Executive Director Hollice Clark said. “We are excited to be able offer the opportunity for our families to enjoy Santa.”
Sleigh event at Manteno
Santa is switching up his holiday routine in Manteno this Christmas. Santa Sleighs Down Main Street is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5. Santa will arrive on Main Street with a fire truck escort.
The holiday lights on Main Street will turn on as Santa passes each block. The evening ends with the lighting of the village’s Christmas tree.
“Christmas in Manteno is truly something special. We had to find a way to make it work,” said Sarah Marion, president and CEO of Manteno Chamber of Commerce.
“Our public works crew has been hanging Christmas lights since September — each year, the village adds more lights and this year is no exception.”
In addition, Christmas Tree Lane has 40 trees this year, all decorated by local businesses, and they will be on display through Jan 3, Marion said.
“We ask that anyone who plans on attending the lighting ceremony and/or Christmas Tree Lane to please social distance and wear a face covering,” Marion said. “Our goal is to bring holiday cheer to our residents in the safest way possible.”
