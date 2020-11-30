MANTENO — Join the Village of Manteno as it kicks off the holiday season with the 8th Annual Lighting of Main Street on Dec. 5. The event looks a little different this year, as Santa will be “Sleighing” down Main Street parade-style, according to Sarah Marion, president/CEO of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.
Santa is scheduled to arrive on Main Street at 5:30 p.m. and the Lighting of Main Street takes place as he makes his way through downtown. The parade starts at Main and Division heading north, down Second Street and back south down Main.
Spectators are encouraged to line Main and Second streets, but are asked to practice social distancing, and wear a face covering.
Christmas Tree Lane
Christmas Tree Lane again will again add a little extra cheer to the holiday season in Manteno.
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce invites you stroll through the Square on Second and view the 40 trees decorated by its members as part of Christmas Tree Lane. The display officially will open Dec. 5, after Santa’s arrival.
The event has been held annually since 2016.
Member businesses and organizations are provided a tree and stand, with the rest leaning on their creativity. Winners are chosen, with past winners opting for racing themes, cow motifs and more.
The trees will remain on display for the entire month of December. Square on Second is located in the 98 block of West 2nd Street in downtown Manteno.
