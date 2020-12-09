Daily Journal staff report
MANTENO — On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Village of Manteno welcomed Santa Claus to the village as it kicked off its annual Christmas lighting ceremony.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Santa’s arrival was a little different this year — with a parade instead of the traditional Santa visit.
Each year, the village adds more lights and this year was no exception, said Sarah Marion, president and CEO of the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. She said the village has a record number of lights decorating Main Street, First Street, Second Street and the Square. The Manteno Department of Public Works started putting up lights on Sept. 1.
