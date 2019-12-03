Daily Journal staff report
The village of Manteno is preparing to light up for the holidays. With the seventh annual Lighting of Main Street coming Saturday, Manteno Public Works employees were busy on the square Monday with final preparations.
Saturday’s event will begin at 3 p.m. with the Holiday Business Walk, with more than 25 businesses participating this year.
Those who visit each registered merchant will be entered to win a gift certificate donated by local businesses. To participate, you can pick up a list of businesses as early as 2:45 p.m. Saturday at the Leo Hassett Community Center, the Manteno Public Library or any participating business location.
The walk will continue throughout the event, ending at 7 p.m. In order to be included in the drawing, you must have your completed form turned in by 8 p.m.
Winners will be announced Dec. 9.
Santa Claus will arrive at the square at 3:30 p.m. and will meet with children to hear Christmas wishes until 7:45 p.m.
The Lighting of Main Street will take place at 5:45 p.m. outside the Leo Hassett Community Center, 211 N. Main St.
Walk through Christmas Tree Lane decorated by local businesses to view an array of holiday trees. There will be a live ice sculpture demonstration from 3 to 4:30 p.m. near the Fountain on the Square.
Grab a bite to eat from the Bennett-Curtis food truck at the Square on Second or from one of Manteno’s local restaurants.
Live performances will include the Manteno High School Jazz Ensemble, 3 to 4 p.m.; Manteno High School Chamber Singers, 4 to 4:30 p.m., Dave Rudolf Christmas concert, 5 and 6 p.m. and Dance Alive!, 6:50 and 7:20 p.m.
Take a ride on Manteno’s complimentary Winter Wonderland Wagon or on an old-fashioned horse and carriage rides.
The Manteno Public Library will host the Manteno PTO Trees Around the District raffle and will sell Nothing Bundt Cakes for the Friends of the Library.
This holiday season, donate an unwrapped gift, hat, scarf or gloves for children ages 2 to 10. Items will be distributed in the Manteno Christmas Baskets. Gift tags are available on the Christmas tree at Village Hall, 98 E. Third St., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit villageofmanteno.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/VillageofManteno.
