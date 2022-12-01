COVID Santa

Santa’s chair awaits his arrival at Northfield Square Mall.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Santa Claus and his elves are scheduled to arrive at Northfield Square mall today to kick off the holiday season. Elsewhere throughout the area, Santa will be appearing for photo opportunities and to listen to children share their wishlists.

Santa at the mall

Santa will arrive at Northfield Square mall today and, at 11 a.m., will begin taking visits. Santa will be at the mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a break from 2-3 p.m.) Monday through Saturday; from noon to 6 p.m. (with a break from 2:30-3 p.m.) Sunday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a break from 1-2 p.m.) on Christmas Eve.

